Too early for refugees to return to Syria: U.N.

Top United Nations representatives in Lebanon Wednesday said it was still too early for large numbers of refugees to return to Syria, in light of recent developments in Lebanon and in the region.



Lazzarini and U.N. Special Coordinator Sigrid Kaag discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and in the region and the U.N.'s position on issues including refugee returns, international aid, security threats to Lebanon and the new electoral law.



According to U.N. estimates, half a million internally displaced Syrians and 30,000 Syrian refugees have so far returned to their homes this year. However, Lazzarini pointed out that returns from Lebanon have been limited to minor local agreements and that this indicates that the situation in Syria remains unsafe overall.



The international community renewed its pledges to Lebanon earlier this year and Lazzarini said he was "confident enough" that the $1.6 million pledged to Lebanon in 2016 and reconfirmed for 2017 would materialize.

