Relatives of Grenfell Tower’s Lebanese victims travel to London

Relatives of a family that was reported missing last month in a massive London tower-block fire have traveled to the British capital to follow up on the case and may be requested to carry out DNA tests, relatives said Wednesday.



The Choucair family was living on the tower's 22nd floor with their children.



Nadia's brothers, who also live in London, have been searching for their missing relatives.



Another source close to the family confirmed that the parents are now in London but that the family hasn't had any leads over the fate of the Choucairs.

...