South Lebanon Gov. Mansour Daou Wednesday issued a statement prohibiting shooting guns and launching fireworks during the announcement of Grade 12 official exams expected Saturday.



As a result of the gunfire, a stray bullet struck and killed an 88-year-old man in Baalbeck in east Lebanon.



The ISF voiced a similar plea in a statement issued Wednesday.



Thousands of Grade 9 and Grade 12 students in Lebanon sit crucial exams at the end of the school year to evaluate their education.

...