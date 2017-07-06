Klink avoids the clink over shooting charges

The Military Court Wednesday sentenced controversial Lebanese artist Myriam Klink to 20 days in prison on shooting charges but reduced the sentence to a fine.



A verdict in the case was previously issued against Klink and she was sentenced to 20 days in prison in absentia. But as this would affect and restrict her movement, Klink reportedly instructed her lawyer to try to negotiate for her to attend the court session to allow a fine to be issued instead of the original verdict of incarceration.



The original verdict was reduced and Klink was required to pay a fine between LL200,000 ($132) and LL300,000 which she paid before leaving the court.



As Klink was being tried in absentia, she was given an initial prison sentence.

...