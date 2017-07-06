STL witness: Badreddine, Issa were same person

Prosecution analyst Andrew Donaldson argued that "Personal Mobile Phone 663" and "PMP 354" belonged to Mustafa Badreddine at Wednesday's hearing of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. Badreddine, one of the five men indicted for the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, allegedly created multiple identities, one being Sami Issa, a jeweler form Jounieh.



To prove that PMP 663 and PMP 354 were used by Badreddine under both his given name and his alias, the prosecution exhibited text messages that referred to the cell user under both names.



De Bruir referenced previous witness statements from LAU students, who corroborated that a man whom they believed to be called Issa walked with a limp.

...