Syrian ambassador to Lebanon calls for direct talks on refugee return

Syria's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel-Karim Ali Thursday called for direct talks between Lebanese and Syrian officials to orchestrate the return of Syrian refugees.



Lebanese politicians who oppose direct cooperation with the Syrian government regarding the return of refugees have called for a United Nations-administered returns program instead.



The ambassador blasted Prime Minister Saad Hariri, whose party, the Future Movement, has been most vocal about not cooperating with the Syrian government on the issue of refugee return.



Lebanese officials remain split over whether to directly communicate with the Syrian government in order to administer a return of Syrian refugees.

