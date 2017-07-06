Telecoms 'base of the economy,' Jarrah says, announcing changes

Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah Thursday announced telecoms developments, calling the sector the "base of the economy" at a press conference in Furn al-Shubbak.



Since the price for these services is based on E1 lines, which are expensive high-speed digital links, the ministry has decided to reduce that price.



As for the phone lines, Jarrah said that "in Beirut, not Akkar or Hermel, there are landlines that have been out of order for a year and a half and haven't been fixed".



Work is also underway to solve this problem, in an effort to give the Lebanese people proper communication methods, thus bolstering the economy, he said.



In May, Jarrah decried the "tens of millions" of dollars that have been squandered in Lebanon's telecoms sector.

