Fadlallah calls for direct cooperation with Syrian government

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah Thursday called for direct talks with the Syrian government to coordinate the return of refugees.



Lebanese officials remain divided over whether to directly work with the Syrian government or whether to primarily coordinate with the United Nations on the issue of refugee return.



Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi was among those opposed to direct coordination with the Syrian government.



Fadlallah also praised the Lebanese Army for its counter-terrorism efforts.

