Ministry aims to revive Lebanese culture

The Culture Ministry is set to receive $180 million for a new scheme to revive the culture industry in Lebanon as part of a five-year plan launched this week at the Grand Serail. The plan, launched under the patronage of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, will include funding for the renovation of heritage and archeological sites and the expansion of cultural industries.



The plan was prepared by former Culture Minister Raymond Areiji, but until now never saw the light of day. Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury and Director-General of Antiquities Sarkis Khoury revived the plan with Hariri's support.



The five-year plan, the minister said, would allow resources to be allocated specifically to such cultural initiatives.

