Lebanon's first responders prepare in case of war



Emergency response units say they are certain Lebanon would be better prepared for different sources of conflict, following several months of provocative rhetoric that has raised the possibility of war between Lebanon and Israel.



There has been relative calm between Israel and Lebanon since August 2006 . However, the confrontational discourse of prominent figures in both Israel and Lebanon has raised concerns about a conflict.



The 34-day war between Israel and Lebanon ended with both sides claiming victory and resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them military.



Timur Goksel, a former spokesperson and senior advisor for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, remarked on UNIFIL's transformation following the 2006 conflict in south Lebanon and north Israel.



U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 effectively ended the conflict between Lebanon and Israel and mandated an increase in UNIFIL's size.



Gen. Amir Eshel, declared that Israel would go "all out" if war were to break out with Lebanon. Eshel added that Israel had the capacity to inflict the cumulative damage of the 34-day conflict in 2006 in just "two to three days".

