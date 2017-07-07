U.N. says collaboration on voluntary refugee returns possible

The U.N. refugee agency will not rule out cooperation with Lebanese authorities to facilitate the safe return of refugees to Syria, a senior UNHCR official said Thursday at a media meeting at its Jnah headquarters. Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi, among others, has repeatedly called on the United Nations to play a crucial role in starting to return Syrian refugees.



United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative for Lebanon, Mireille Girard, said the U.N. could be involved in future population movements, provided certain conditions were met.



A U.N. team is currently on the ground in the Qalamoun area in Syria, where around 100 people were recently resettled from Lebanon's Arsal, to assess the living conditions of refugees following the move, the representative said.



Lebanon's UNHCR office will receive a full report within days, which will inform the U.N. position on the issue of returns.

