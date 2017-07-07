Hariri: Calls for talks with Syria threaten stability

Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned Thursday that calls by Hezbollah and its allies for direct talks with the Syrian regime over of Syrian refugees' return to their country are threatening Lebanon's stability by trying to involve the Lebanese government with Damascus.



If anything, the row, which also burst out into the open during Wednesday's Cabinet session, underlined the deep-rooted schism among the Lebanese over whether Lebanon should deal with a pariah Syrian regime that has been boycotted by the majority of Arab and foreign countries over its relentless and brutal war against rebel and opposition groups seeking to topple it.



In a speech at the Beirut Arab University's graduation ceremony, Hariri stressed the government's efforts to maintain stability regardless of "cheap outbidding".



Hezbollah Thursday renewed its call for direct talks with the Syrian government to coordinate the return of refugees.



Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah hit back at the Syrian ambassador, accusing him of seeking to place Lebanon under Syrian tutelage again.

...