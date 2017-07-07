Lebanese security websites hacked

General Security and State Security's official websites were hacked Friday by a Syrian revolutionary group.



At approximately midnight, General Security and State Security's websites were compromised by the Syrian Revolution Electronic Army.



The same group hacked Lebanon's state television website Tuesday, redirecting to a website bearing a message denouncing the Lebanese Army's pre-emptive operations in Syrian refugee camps.



On June 30, five suicide bombings, an explosive device and a grenade attack were launched against the Lebanese Army early Friday in the northeastern border town of Arsal, leaving seven soldiers wounded and one Syrian child dead.



A senior military source confirmed to The Daily Star that the Army had been searching for a fugitive when the attacks happened.

