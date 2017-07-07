Ibrahim ready to implement 'the political decision' on the refugee crisis

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said Friday he is ready to implement "the political decision" to handle the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.



Speaking to local daily Al-Joumhouria Thursday, Ibrahim did not comment when asked whether General Security had been coordinating with the Syrian government on the refugee crisis.



There are 1.01 million Syrian refugees officially registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon, but Lebanese authorities put the actual number of resident displaced Syrians at around 1.5 million.



Lebanese politicians are divided over whether refugee returns should be coordinated directly with the Syrian government or through the United Nations.

