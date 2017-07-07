General Security arrest Daesh-linked Lebanese man

General Security announced Friday the arrest of a man with links to Daesh (ISIS).



Upon questioning, Lebanese national Aa.J. confessed to having pledged allegiance to the Nusra Front initially, and later to Daesh, according to a statement from General Security.



Aa.J. acquired a Lebanese passport and made the move to Turkey, before entering Syria with the smuggler's assistance and reaching Raqqa.



Mawlawi allegedly spent time fighting with the Free Syrian Army, whereas sources say Mansour joined up with the militant group Jund al-Sham.

