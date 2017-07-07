Khatib and Lassen discuss recycling plants

Environment Minister Tarek Khatib met Friday with European Union Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen to discuss new recycling plants in Lebanon.



Lassen voiced the EU's intent to support the waste management sector in Lebanon by building new recycling plants in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, after trials conducted in the Bekaa Valley and in the north and south of Lebanon proved successful.



Khatib also told Lassen that more than one meeting had been held in an effort to speed work up on the planned sea wall that will surround the Burj Hammoud landfill, hopefully separating the trash from the Mediterranean.

...