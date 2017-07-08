Officials divided as calls to reinstate death penalty grow

The murder of 24-year-old university student Roy Hamoush on his birthday on June 7 sparked a new wave of calls from politicians and Lebanese to reinstate the death penalty. Three days later, 17 families of murder victims in Lebanon that made headlines in local media took to Martyrs' Square in Downtown Beirut to demand justice for their lost relatives; some were adamant about bringing back the death penalty.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk has been the most senior politician to voice support for the death penalty following the murder of Hamoush.



Other Lebanese politicians have looked to the death penalty as a way to deter crime.



However, an adviser to MP Bahia Hariri said that the Sidon MP does support the death penalty, though the Future Movement as a whole does not have a position on the issue yet.



Musa added that his position on the death penalty is his personal view, and does not represent Parliament's Human Rights Committee or the Liberation and Development bloc, which is headed by Speaker Nabih Berri.



Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra also expressed his disdain for the death penalty.



Human rights organizations in Lebanon have been outspoken in expressing their concern over calls to reinstate the death penalty, especially from Machnouk.

...