Press Syndicate blasts Riachi and his proposal

A new draft law endorsed by the Cabinet was blasted Friday by the Lebanese Press Syndicate, one day after Information Minister Melhem Riachi hailed the achievement as "a victory for media in Lebanon".



The syndicate added that it was, and still is, in favor of revising the publications law, under a new draft law titled "a new media law".



Parliament's Media and Telecommunications Committee has worked on over 120 amendments to the 1962 Publications Law and the 1994 Audio-visual Media Law, which were created before the rise of digital media.



Riachi added that the audio-visual draft law will be discussed next week in Parliament, and the draft law addressing the Press Syndicate will hopefully be discussed the following week.

...