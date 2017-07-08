Army seizes samples in Syrian deaths case

A dispute over legal jurisdictions emerged early Friday between a judge of urgent matters and a military prosecuting judge after a lawyer representing the families of Syrians arrested by the Lebanese Army last week obtained medical samples from several bodies. The confusion erupted between Zahle Judge of Urgent Matters Antoine Abi Zeid and Military Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr after the former provided lawyer Diala Chehade with legal clearance to take a medical examiner to assess the bodies of three Syrians being kept at Zahle's Elias Hrawi Governmental Hospital.



It is believed that the bodies in Zahle's hospital are of those identified in the Army statement.



Neither the Army nor Army Intelligence provided comment when contacted about the events in question.



When they arrived at the hospital, she said that Army Intelligence personnel were waiting for her there and further tensions arose.



She said that she eventually called Beirut State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud, who told her to return the samples to Army Intelligence, saying that it is the military judiciary that is required to investigate into the matter.



Chehade said she complied with the request. A video posted on her personal Facebook account documented Chehade handing over the medical samples to Army Intelligence and briefly explaining the situation.

...