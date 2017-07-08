Ibrahim praises work of Palestinian factions

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim Friday told Palestinian factions that their efforts to hand over a key terror suspect served the community's cause. In a meeting held at Sidon's Serail, the delegation, which included several Palestinian factions, discussed the situation in the Palestinian refugee camps with Ibrahim.



Friday's meeting also saw an unprecedented participation in such a high-key meeting of Osbat al-Ansar and the Islamic Jihad Movement.



Separately, sources said that before the meeting with the Palestinian factions, Ibrahim met with Osbat al-Ansar official Abu Tarek al-Saadi and Hamas Movement's political affairs official Ahmad Abdel-Hadi.

