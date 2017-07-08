Hezbollah poised for operation on Arsal outskirts

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan ended on June 25 .



The issue of returning Syrian refugees to their country stole the limelight on June 30 following the Lebanese Army's pre-emptive strike against terrorist groups in two Syrian refugee encampments in Arsal.



Hezbollah, which is deeply involved in the 6-year-old war in Syria fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces, has repeatedly called on the Lebanese government and Army to expel Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham militants from Arsal and its outskirts.



The widening row between two rival Lebanese camps over whether Lebanon should coordinate with the Syrian government on the return of Syrian refugees to safe areas in the war-ravaged country has seriously jolted Cabinet unity at a time the government is struggling to contain the negative fallout of the bloody conflict next door.During the Cabinet session Wednesday, Hezbollah ministers and their allies called for direct talks with the Syrian government to coordinate the refugees' return.



Hezbollah Friday reiterated its call for direct talks with the Syrian government to coordinate the return of refugees. Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem also accused the United States and the European Union of seeking to block the refugees' return to Syria.

