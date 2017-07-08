Hariri calls for investigation into deaths of 4 refugees in custody

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Saturday called on the Lebanese Army to conduct an investigation into the recent deaths of four Syrian refugees in military custody.



In a statement from his media office, Hariri made the call in a phone conversation with Lebanese Army head Brig.



The Lebanese Army chief was also summoned for a meeting with Hariri at the Grand Serail Monday, though the statement did not specify whether discussions will include the investigation or other topics.



On June 30, five suicide bombings, an explosive device and a grenade attack were launched against the Lebanese Army in Arsal, leaving seven soldiers wounded and a Syrian child dead.

