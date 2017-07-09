Hezbollah official warns of militant threats on border with Syria

Senior Hezbollah official Sheikh Nabil Qaouk Sunday warned of threats from militants holed up on Lebanon's northeastern border with Syria, local media reported.



Local media Saturday reported that Hezbollah was preparing for an operation to evict militant groups entrenched in the rugged areas on Lebanon's northeastern border.



Lebanese troops frequently launch strikes against the militant groups in the border region to keep them at bay.



Local officials praised the latest Army operation on Arsal's outskirts, in which suicide bomb attacks wounded soldiers and civilians.

