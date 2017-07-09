UNESCO brands Palestinian Hebron a heritage site, thanks to Lebanese efforts

The Lebanese UNESCO delegation helped to push through the decision to include the Palestinian city of Hebron on the World Heritage List, state media reported Sunday.



Despite pressure exerted by Israel on UNESCO, the Lebanese delegation, in cooperation with other Arab delegations, was able to secure a majority vote on this issue.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move "another delusional UNESCO decision" and ordered that $1 million be diverted from Israel's United Nations funding to establish a museum and other projects outlining the presence of Jewish heritage in Hebron.



The Palestinians hailed the UNESCO decision Friday to add Hebron to the endangered world heritage list.

