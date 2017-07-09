Bassil blasts corruption upon opening new FPM office

Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil officially opened a new office for the movement Sunday in Chekka, state media reported.



The North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra, in addition to several officials the area were present at the opening in north Lebanon.



Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index published in January saw Lebanon drop 13 places since last year.



Lebanon scored 28 points in the index, falling from 123rd place in 2015 to 136th in 2016 .



The index scores countries on a range of factors, such as whether government officials are held to account for corruption, the perceived prevalence of bribery and whether public institutions respond to citizens' needs.

