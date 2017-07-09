Lawmaker expects further delay in endorsing salary scale bill

Parliamentary endorsement of the long-anticipated salary scale bill will likely be further delayed pending agreement between political parties, Free Patriotic Movement MP Ibrahim Kanaan said Sunday.



Parties represented in Parliament remain divided over how to fund the salary scale.



The private sector has continuously warned against any hasty decisions to raise the salaries of civil servants, as such a move could encourage private sector employees to demand higher wages.



Kanaan also touched on the recent Army raid in Arsal, on July 30 .



Kanaan also called for communication with the Syrian regime in order to coordinate the return of Syrian refugees currently residing in Lebanon.

...