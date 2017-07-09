FPM-led candidate list for Teachers' Union wins elections

An incomplete list of electoral candidates, headed by Nehme Mahfoud, is competing Sunday against a candidate list supported by a rival March 8 and March 14 alliance in the Teacher's Union elections.



Mahfoud has been the head of the Private School Teacher's Union for 13 years.



The Free Patriotic Movement, March 8 and March 14 parties have united behind a competing candidate list, Syndicate Agreement, headed by FPM's Rudolf Abboud.



In Beirut teachers who were sent to represent Naqabati candidate list were asked to leave as they are not members of the Teachers' Union, local Sawt al-Shaab radio reported.

...