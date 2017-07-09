Merehbi hears Arsal residents' demands

Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi Sunday listened to demands from the residents of Arsal, a town on Lebanon's eastern border, state media reported.



The Arsal residents demanded developmental projects, especially in the area of sanitation, be launched in the town to help the local residences and refugees.



On June 30, five suicide bombings, an explosive device and a grenade attack were launched against the Army unit conducting a raid in an Arsal refugee settlement, leaving at least seven soldiers wounded and at least one Syrian child dead.

...