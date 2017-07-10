Cabinet to meet as row over refugees’ return heats up

The Cabinet is slated to meet this week amid a snowballing row over whether Lebanon should talk to the Syrian government to coordinate a safe return of Syrian refugees to their country. The dispute between two rival Lebanese camps over whether Lebanon should enter into direct talks with the Syrian regime on the refugees' return to safe areas in the war-ravaged country has seriously jolted Cabinet unity at a time the government is struggling to stave off the negative fallout of the 6-year-old bloody conflict next door.



Economy Minister Raed Khoury, who represents the FPM in the Cabinet, said Sunday the presence of Syrian refugees has cost Lebanon $12 billion.



The cost of Syrian refugees on Lebanon has approximately reached $12 billion," Khoury told a local TV station. He said the Lebanese government has already asked the United Nations to purchase commodities it offers to the refugees from Lebanon.



According to Lebanese government estimates, there are an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon, straining the country's battered economy and weak infrastructure and posing security threats.

...