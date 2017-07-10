Lebanon pivotal in UNESCO’s Hebron decision

The Lebanese UNESCO delegation helped push through the decision to include the Palestinian city of Hebron on the World Heritage List, state media reported Sunday. Despite pressure exerted by Israel on UNESCO, the Lebanese delegation, in cooperation with other Arab delegations, was able to secure a majority vote on the issue.



The Old City of Hebron was declared a UNESCO heritage site Friday.



The Lebanese delegation at the 41st assembly of the World Heritage Committee in Poland included Lebanese Ambassador to UNESCO Khalil Karam, the newly elected President of the Order of Engineers Jad Tabet and Director-General of Antiquities Sarkis Khoury.



Palestinian nationals hailed the UNESCO decision Friday to add Hebron to the endangered world heritage list.



UNESCO's next chief is set to be elected this fall, with Lebanese diplomat Vera El-Khoury Lacoeuilhe one of nine candidates shortlisted for the role.

