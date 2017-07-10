FPM-led list wins private teachers’ union elections

The Free Patriotic Movement-led candidate list for the Association of Private School Teachers won the syndicate's nationwide elections Sunday. The election saw Rudolf Abboud, heading a list of 12 candidates supported by the majority of parties from both the March 8 and March 14 coalitions, win over the current syndicate head, Nehme Mahfoud.



Mahfoud, who was the head of the association for 12 years, reportedly said he was unsatisfied with the results of the elections and would challenge them.



Mahfoud – supported by NGOs, the Kataeb Party, the Progressive Socialist Party and the National Liberal Party – was not optimistic of a win for his Naqabati (My Syndicate) candidate list.

