Fishermen sound alarm over waste in sea

At first glance, the old harbor nestled between Burj Hammoud and Jdeideh looks like a postcard from bygone years.



Fishermen recently raised alarm of the increasing levels of sea pollution, while the company has denied any responsibility.



Eid explained the high season for fishing is the summer, but this year the over 100 fishermen have mainly caught trash in their nets.



The site was closed in 1997 and the waste material has been buried there ever since.



Khoury Contracting was tasked in August 2016 with removing the old waste to make space for a new operational area located on two sites – in Burj Hammoud to the south of the port and Jdeideh to the north.



As Kazmouz explained, the old waste is sorted so that the waste material is separated from its soil component.



However, The Daily Star was able to spot pieces of plastic and tires among the old waste that was being discharged in the sea by the company's trucks.



A video published by the Lebanon Eco Movement showed the fishermen pulling in nets filled with trash.

...