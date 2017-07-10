Meet UNIFIL’s first female country contingent commander

Nina Raduha is by no means the first woman to take a leading role in a male-dominated arena, but she does have a claim to fame as UNIFIL's first female commander of a country contingent.



Women have long contributed to UNIFIL's mission but Raduha, of Slovenia, is the first woman to command one of the 40 contributing country military contingents, a title she did not know she would gain when she was selected for the post.



At 39, with 14 years with the Slovenian armed forces (SAF) under her belt, Raduha is no stranger to the challenges and positives of being one of the few women in her chosen career path.



She pointed out that the SAF has "a good percentage" of women in the military (16 percent of active service members, according to SAF statistics) including in high-ranking positions, "but not so much in commanding functions". She said this is also the case in UNIFIL, and resonates with women's experiences across many sectors where men still hold the majority of top jobs.

...