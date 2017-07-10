Hariri, Army chief to tackle refugee deaths, security threats

Ahead of a meeting of the ministerial committee on refugees this week, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun are expected to discuss Monday the circumstances surrounding the death of four Syrian detainees and security threats facing the country. Gen. Aoun had briefed Hariri Saturday on the security situation in the country, a statement from Hariri's office said.



Hariri, it added, invited Aoun for a meeting to be held Monday afternoon to discuss the measures that the Army is taking to maintain stability and combat terror in Lebanon.



Monday's meeting comes after the Army raided two Syrian refugee settlements in the northeastern border town of Arsal on June 30 .



It is the death of four Syrian detainees while in Army custody that is likely to be a primary topic of discussion in the meeting between Hariri and Gen. Aoun.



Since the Army's operation in Arsal, suggestions of coordination with the Syrian government over the refugee crisis in Lebanon have been put forward, supported by those loyal to the Syrian regime.

...