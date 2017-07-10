Houri adamant on UN mediation for refugee return

Future Movement MP Ammar Houri stressed Monday that Syrian refugee return should be mediated by the United Nations.



The Cabinet is set to meet this week amid a snowballing row over whether Lebanon should engage in dialogue with the Syrian government to coordinate the safe return of Syrian refugees to their home country.



Houri went on to state Monday that refugee return should not be facilitated "through the Lebanese government".



Hezbollah ministers and their allies, on the other hand, called for direct talks with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad to coordinate refugee return.



The issue of returning Syrian refugees to their war-torn country was thrust into the spotlight on June 30, following the Lebanese Army's pre-emptive strike against terrorist elements in two Syrian refugee encampments in the northeastern town of Arsal, near the Lebanese-Syrian.

...