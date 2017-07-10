Security, stability and development are key to economy: Aoun

President Michel Aoun Monday cited security, stability and development as the pillars of a steady economy, during an economic meeting at the Baabda Palace.



Aoun reassured those present of plans to develop the economy and enhance the nation's security.



When asked about smuggling and the illegal importation of products, Aoun informed the delegation of efforts to stop this corruption.



Following the meeting with Aoun Monday, Economy Minister Raed Khoury also noted the importance of amending and implementing legislation intended to regulate competition.

