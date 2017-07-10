Parliamentary Blocs to be invited to upcoming Finance and Budget sessions

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was informed Monday that parliamentary blocs would be invited to the Finance and Budget Committee sessions later this week.



Hariri and the head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, met Monday at the Grand Serail in order to review the committee's progress on approving state budgets.



According to the statement from Hariri's press office, Kanaan updated the prime minister Monday on the work that the committee has been doing in the past two months, and expressed hopes that this work might be completed by the end of this week, or early next week at the latest.

...