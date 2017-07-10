Fresh comments show divide over Syrian involvement in refugee issue as Army praised

Lebanese officials once again praised the work of the Army after questions were raised over the circumstances leading to the deaths of four Syrian detainees taken into custody in the wake attacks on a military unit in the town of Arsal.



On June 30, a wave of suicide attacks were launched against an Army unit conducting a raid in an Arsal refugee settlement, leaving at least seven soldiers wounded and at least one Syrian child dead. Following the attack, 355 Syrian nationals were detained in a security crackdown, among which were several with suspected links to Daesh (ISIS), according to security sources.



This in turn prompted reiterations of support for the Army from other parties.



There are currently 1.01 million Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR, though the government estimates the number is around 1.5 million.

