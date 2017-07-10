Parliament committee calls for effective justice system

Parliament's Administration and Justice Committee met Monday and discussed working towards an effective and efficient justice system, the state-run National News Agency Reported.



The committee was chaired my MP Robert Ghanem and attended by the head of the Higher Justice Council Judge Jean Fahd, State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud, Inspector General Judge Malek Saeb and the representative of the Justice Minister Judge Mary Deniz Maouchi, representatives from the Interior Ministry did not attend.

...