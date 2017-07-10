Ambassador calls for coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments

The coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments in fighting terrorism needs to be increased, Syria's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel-Karim Ali said Monday.



A raid by the Lebanese Army into two Syrian refugee settlements in northeast Lebanon last month brought the topic of coordination between the Syrian and Lebanese governments to the forefront.



When asked about the violation of Lebanon's airspace by Syrian warplanes near Arsal, Ali said that both countries violate each others airspaces to combat terrorism.

