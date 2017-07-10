Hezbollah second-in-command calls for timely Parliament elections

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem Monday called for "timely [Parliament] elections" and the resolution of other pressing issues in Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Parliament elections are scheduled for May 2018, following three term renewals since 2013 .



Speaker Nabih Berri has previously stated that Parliament will convene "between July 10-15" with the salary scale and draft 2017 state budget the key items on the agenda.



Parties represented in Parliament remain divided over how to fund the salary scale.

...