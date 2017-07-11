Cybercrime Bureau interrogates journalist

A Lebanese journalist from pan-Arab daily Al-Hayat was interrogated Monday by the Internal Security Forces' Cybercrime Bureau. The Samir Kassir Foundation's SKEyes center for media and cultural freedom reported Friday that journalist Fidaa Itani had been summoned to the Cybercrime Bureau for questioning.



Itani's brother, Houssam, told The Daily Star that he was summoned following a legal complaint filed by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.



The Daily Star tried to contact the journalist but was unable to reach him Monday.



The journalist has been outspoken over the recent incident in which four Syrian refugees died in military custody after an attack on a military raid on refugee camps in northeast Lebanon's Arsal. In the post he criticized the Lebanese Army, President Michel Aoun, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, among other Lebanese officials and politicians for being complicit in corruption and dereliction of duty allowing the deaths in custody to take place.



Itani reportedly became the subject of another lawsuit last Wednesday, alongside north Lebanon lawyer Tarek Shandab, fellow journalist Bassam Jaafara and a man named as Jerry Maher, according to court papers seen by The Daily Star.



The Daily Star could not verify whether this case is being brought up in the interrogation with the Cybercrime Bureau.

...