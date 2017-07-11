Hariri backs Army, opposes Hezbollah’s Arsal battle

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday threw his weight fully behind the Lebanese Army after it came under criticism from human rights groups and Syrian opposition parties over the death of four Syrian detainees while in its custody.



In the operation during which the Army detained some 360 militant suspects, five suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing one refugee girl and wounding seven soldiers. Four Syrian detainees died while in Army custody. The Army has said in a statement that they died from pre-existing health conditions.



Hariri disclosed that on several occasions the Army abandoned missions aimed at arresting suspected terrorists due to the presence of civilians.



Apparently responding criticism of the Army by some Syrian opposition groups following the death of the four Syrians, the premier voiced unconditional support for the military.

