PM has tigers to tea to talk animal trafficking

Three tiger cubs found dehydrated and starved four months ago at the Beirut airport were the guests of honor Tuesday at the Downtown residence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



A truck carrying the caged animals was brought into the courtyard of Hariri's residence, where the prime minister posed for pictures with the organization behind the animal's care as a way to raise awareness on the issue of animal trafficking.



Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, thanked Hariri for intervening in the matter.



Animals Lebanon already rescued a dozen big cats and other wild animals.

