Hamas, Fatah meet in Beirut, reiterate coordination in Lebanon

The Hamas and Fatah movements in Lebanon Monday reiterated their desire to fortify inter-Palestinian relations in Lebanon and maintain the stability of the country, at a bilateral meeting held between the parties at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut.



The meeting, on Monday evening, was attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabbour, Fatah Movement Secretary General in Lebanon and Palestinian Liberation Organization official Fathi Abou Al-Aradat, as well as other ranking Palestinian officials in Lebanon.

