Lebanese currency stable, says Central Bank governor at small enterprise forum

Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon Riad Salameh confirmed Tuesday that the Lebanese pound had remained stable, as he set about promoting the development of Lebanon's small and medium businesses.



Economy Minister Raed Khoury announced new measures at the forum Tuesday that he said would contribute to the enhancement and development of SMEs' capabilities.



Khoury also said that the forum enjoys the full support of President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He expressed his hope that it might be the start of an economic renaissance – even predicting a staggering increase in Lebanon's GDP over the next 7 years, from $52 billion to $100 billion.

...