Paralyzed professional athlete launches expedition to North Pole

Michael Haddad, the nationally-known professional athlete paralyzed from the chest down, launched his next adventure, "The North Pole Expedition, A Journey for Humanity," at the Grand Serail Tuesday.



The LAU School of Medicine engineered the exoskeleton that has facilitated Haddad to walk and scale peaks. The university's doctors also studied Haddad's brain, and determined that he possess a rare ability to push past physical restrictions.



The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Ghassan Hasbani also addressed attendees, echoing Hariri in relating Haddad's daunting expedition to the Parliament's present efforts to address the problems plaguing society.

...