Lebanese journalist released after overnight detention

Lebanese journalist Fidaa Itani was released Tuesday following an interrogation at the Internal Security Forces Cybercrimes Bureau and overnight detention at a police station.



Itani told The Daily Star that he was released 2 p.m., and revealed that the legal complaint was over a Facebook post.



The Facebook post written on June 30, in Arabic condemned the Lebanese Army's treatment of Syrian refugees.



Itani also claimed that the head of the bureau made accusations against him based on other social media posts, which were not covered in the initial legal complaint, including one post on a Syrian who died in military custody in Arsal last week.



The journalist has been outspoken over the recent incident in which four Syrian refugees died in military custody after an attack on a military raid on refugee camps in northeast Lebanon's Arsal.



In the post he criticized the Lebanese Army, President Michel Aoun, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, among other Lebanese officials and politicians for being complicit in corruption and dereliction of duty allowing the deaths in custody to take place.

...