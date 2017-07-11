Hariri talks U.S. visit, Hezbollah sanctions and budget with bankers

The Association of Banks in Lebanon and Prime Minister Saad Hariri discussed his upcoming visit to the United States to meet President Donald Trump following a draft bill in Congress proposing new sanctions on Hezbollah, at a meeting Tuesday.



Several U.S. Senators have presented a draft bill that, if passed, would roll out fresh sanctions against sources of financing for Hezbollah. The U.S. government classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.



As with previous sanctions against funding of the organization, Lebanese officials and bankers are seeking to find compromises with U.S. officials drafting the proposal concerning who will be targeted in order to prevent repercussions to the local economy.

...