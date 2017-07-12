Paralyzed athlete launches North Pole expedition

"Disability is a state of mind," declared the posters decorating the Grand Serail ballroom at Tuesday's launch of paralyzed athlete Michael Haddad's expedition to the North Pole, hosted by Prime Minister Saad Hariri. On the posters, Haddad wears a body brace, hangs from a massive boulder, and smiles.



Haddad now holds three world records in extreme walking and climbing.



With the help of a steel body brace, 36-year-old Haddad has trekked 60,000 steps in the mountains of Lebanon, scaled the iconic Raouche rock and snow-shoed up to the highest point in the Levant (Qornet al-Sawda).



The launch opened with a speech by Dr. Joseph Jabbra, president of the Lebanese American University, who described studies the university's doctors also conducted on Haddad's brain that determined he possesses a rare ability to push past physical restrictions.

...